Key Middlesbrough figure details major obstacle as summer move for Everton man is discussed

Neil Warnock has admitted that it could be difficult to sign Yannick Bolasie on a permanent basis this summer, according to Teesside Live.

The 31-year-old joined Middlesbrough on loan from Everton during the January transfer window as he looked to get his stalling career back on track with some regular first team match action.

While fitness has been a struggle so far Bolasie has already managed nine appearances for the Teessiders – including seven starts in which he has scored one goals and provided three assists.

With Middlesbrough’s season all-but over it has meant that the club have turned their attention to the summer transfer window and potential arrivals who could come into the club.

Warnock has admitted that he would like two wingers this summer, and said that Bolasie and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who is currently on a short-term deal with the club, could be the ideal candidates to join on a permanent basis.

But given the high financial demands that Bolasie will command, Warnock says that it could mean a move is difficult to pull off.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “I think it’s difficult.

“He and Mendez haven’t played for months and to have them, even from the bench, has been a real plus.

“We’ll need to sign someone for both sides in the summer – we need left and right. It’s whether – on the financial side, we’re able to put a package together.

“We’ve just got to get through the last six games and see where we’re at.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Yannick Bolasie has been impressive for Middlesbrough.

As well as gradually improving his performances on the pitch, the winger has proven to be a popular player with supporters due to his interaction with fans on social media.

I’m sure that many would love to see him join the club on a permanent basis, but it’s likely that any move will require a bit of movement from the winger in his likely demands.