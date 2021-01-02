Key Middlesbrough figure delivers transfer update that may worry some supporters

Neil Warnock has described the January transfer window as ‘a bad time to shop’ as he continues to search for potential additions.

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a decent start to the new season and are firmly in the play-off mix as a result of some fairly consistent performances during the first half of the campaign.

The hope now is that they can kick on.

If they’re to do that then the Teessiders will be looking to add one or new additions to ensure that the club are suitably prepared for the business end of the stadium.

Clubs would love to get their business done as early as possible, but according to Warnock, it’s been a disappointing start to the window.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “We’re not close to any incomings which means we’re in that awful situation that I was hoping we wouldn’t be.

“It doesn’t make things any easier, but what will be will be.

“I don’t really enjoy this window. It wouldn’t bother me if we didn’t have a January transfer window, if I’m honest.

“If you had to go with what you get in the summer it wouldn’t bother me.

“I think it’s a bad time to shop, to be honest.

“You can easily get desperate and you get people demanding money that they don’t really warrant and I don’t think it’s a particularly great period for a manager.

“It’s like everything else in the world, everyone wants to get a better deal for themselves. That’s players, agents and clubs.

“Here, Neil [Bausor] is working hard trying to get the best deal for our club. You’ve got chief executives at other clubs trying to get the best deals for their clubs.

“You have agents trying to get the best deal for themselves too, and the players usually end up at the bottom of the list!”

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Neil Warnock is disappointed, but it’s not the end of the world.

Middlesbrough would love to get some signings on board but these things often take time as situations change over the course of the window.

There’s no doubt that the Teessiders will get some deals over the line but they’ll probably just have to be patient.