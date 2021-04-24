Key Middlesbrough figure delivers transfer update that may worry some supporters

Neil Warnock has admitted that Middlesbrough could be set for a ‘tough’ summer transfer window.

The Teessiders are facing the prospect of need significant new arrivals as they look to challenge for a top six finish next time around.

Decisions have already been made on the futures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, with the duo both set to move on at the end of the season.

But while those departures will free up a substantial chunk of the wage bill, Warnock has admitted that it could be difficult for the club to bring in the sort of players that supporters are used to seeing at the Riverside Stadium.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “It’s going to be tough.

“You can’t give me a list of players who are available for the type of money we’ll be paying out.

“Steve will support me as much as he can, but we’re not in a £10-15m game nowadays. Not with this pandemic.

“I wouldn’t dream of asking him for something like that.

“We’ve got to be realistic with our targets.

“They may not be what our fans are looking forward to, but they’ve got to be what I think is value for money at this moment in time, and who I think can get us goals.”

The verdict

There’s no doubting that this could be a tough transfer window for Middlesbrough.

While a large chunk of the wage budget will be freed up, it’s still going to be a difficult market for the club to operate in given the challenges of the last 12 months.

That means that it’ll be vital for the club to spend wisely in a market that will be more challenging than ever.