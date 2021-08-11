Key Middlesbrough figure delivers transfer update regarding unsettled 28-y/o

Neil Warnock has suggested that Dejan Stojanovic is likely to leave Middlesbrough before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper moved to Teesside 18 months ago from Austrian side St. Gallen but has struggled to make a real impact after being limited to just nine appearances in all competitions.

After spending time on loan with FC St. Pauli last term it was revealed that Stojanovic wants to leave the club, something that could seem more likely with the club recruiting both Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels between the sticks.

With just under three weeks remaining of the summer transfer window it means that there’s time for a deal to get done and according to Middlesbrough boss Warnock, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Stojanovic move on before the month of August is out.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “I would be very surprised if he doesn’t get something [before the window closes].

“But we can’t gamble on him going at the last minute and leaving ourselves short.

“That’s why we brought Luke Daniels in.

“We’ll just keep talking to Dejan over the next couple of weeks.”

The verdict

It seems inevitable that Dejan Stojanovic will be moving on this summer.

Things just haven’t worked out for the goalkeeper since he arrived at Middlesbrough, something which you could argue isn’t entirely down to him given the travel restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Stojanovic isn’t happy then it clearly makes sense for the player to move on so that he can kick on in his career.

Middlesbrough now have some excellent options between the sticks and so there will be no hard feelings if the player does move on.