Key Middlesbrough figure delivers reassuring update as major transfer breakthrough looms

Neil Warnock has said he’s hopeful that Yannick Bolasie’s move to Middlesbrough will go through before the weekend, according to the Northern Echo.

The Everton winger has been a long-term target for the Teessiders after they were linked with a move for him during the summer window – a deal that fell through in the final knockings of the transfer window.

Bolasie is way down the pecking order at Goodison Park and according to Warnock, his move to the Riverside Stadium should be done quickly.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Warnock said: “I hope it’ll get done.

“I spoke to him, and he was going to go to Turkey. But he spoke to me and I said, ‘Look, just come and enjoy yourself for a couple of months – you can always go to Turkey and places like that later’.

“He owes me anyhow, because I did well for him at Crystal Palace. He’s looking forward to it, I think, and hopefully everything will be done in the next 24 hours.

“I was really flat earlier in the week because we were knocked back on two lads in the space of 24 hours. That’s why I was glad when Yannick spoke to me, and I’m glad he listened to me because I do think he’ll enjoy it here. It’ll give a lift to the lads because we haven’t really had anybody like that.”

The Verdict

This will be a massive boost for Middlesbrough.

Their 3-0 defeat against Rotherham United was a clear indication that Neil Warnock is lacking in quality options in his squad – something that Yannick Bolasie would certainly help with.

It remains to be seen what condition Bolasie is in, but if he can make any sort of impact between now and the end of the season then it’ll be a deal worth doing.