Key Middlesbrough figure delivers encouraging transfer verdict as busy summer window looms

Neil Warnock believes that it won’t be a difficult job to tempt players to Middlesbrough this summer.

The Teessiders are gearing up for a pivotal few months as they look to kick on and push towards the upper echelons of the Championship table next term.

After finishing in the bottom half last term, a top 10 finish under Warnock this season was certainly seen as progress, but there’s no doubt about where the club’s aspirations lie in the next 12 months.

Warnock has already discussed his desire to bring plenty of new arrivals, but while competition is likely to be fierce, Warnock believes that a move to the Riverside will be a desirable prospect for any player.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Warnock said: “It’s a competitive market.

“Obviously, the teams that come down will have the parachute payments, and we know that money won’t really be an object for them. If they want a player, they’ll get them.

“We’ve just got to make sure that we’re in the market with the vast majority of the other clubs in the Championship, and hope we can do what we want to do.

“It’s a wonderful club, Middlesbrough, with great facilities, and having the fans back is an exciting prospect.

“We’ve got a very good nucleus of a squad, we just need to add the right ones to that. I don’t think it’s really a difficult job to persuade people to come to Middlesbrough.”

The verdict

Neil Warnock is going to be a very busy man in the coming weeks.

Middlesbrough have big plans for the summer ahead and that means that a number of new faces could be joining the club ahead of the new season.

However securing such deals is certainly not going to be an easy thing to do – particularly after a difficult 12 months off the pitch.

Warnock will be a huge pull for new players, and the hope is that given the fantastic facilities at the Riverside Stadium there’s no doubt that a move to Teesside will be appealing to the right player.