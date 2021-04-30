Key Middlesbrough figure delivers encouraging transfer update that will surely excite supporters

Neil Warnock has stressed the importance of signing two or three players for Middlesbrough in the coming weeks.

With the season all-but over for the Teessiders it means that the 72-year-old’s attention is now almost exclusively on targeting potential new signings for next time around.

Middlesbrough fell short of the play-offs this term, but with Warnock in charge there will be a real determination to challenge next time around and add another promotion to the veteran manager’s record.

Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher have already been told that they can move on this summer, while speculation is mounting around the future of young full-back Djed Spence.

But while outgoings have been in the news this week, Warnock has insisted that he hopes to have some good news on potential incomings as he looks to strike early in his pursuit of summer additions.

Warnock on transfers: "The types of players I’m looking at there are four or five clubs after them. That’s why I want us to move quickly to get two or three in. We have to try and do some business in the next few weeks." #Boro — Joe Nicholson (@joe_nicholson96) April 30, 2021

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Warnock said: “The types of players I’m looking at there are four or five clubs after them.

“That’s why I want us to move quickly to get two or three in. We have to try and do some business in the next few weeks.”

22 facts about Middlesbrough's football shirts over the years - But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Middlesbrough originally played in white when they joined the Football League in 1899 True False

The verdict

It’s going to be a very busy summer for Middlesbrough.

The club will be looking to make a handful of new signings before the start of the new season and Neil Warnock sounds determined to get his business done early.

It’ll be interesting to see what deals can be done in the coming weeks, as Warnock will surely be determined to give himself as much time as possible to bed his new arrivals into the squad.