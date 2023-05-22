Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail, potentially impacting the future of Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

This comes after Tomasson emerged as a target for Feyenoord should Slot leave the Dutch giants, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Slot led the Dutch side to the Eredivisie title this year and has been linked with Spurs since the departure of Antonio Conte.

The report from Daily Mail suggests that Slot is keen on the move to Spurs and that talks are ongoing. This could prompt Feyenoord to move for Tomasson shoud Slot complete his move to North London.

How does this impact Jon Dahl Tomasson and his future?

Tomasson is reportedly high on the shortlist for Feyenoord, with Blackburn bracing themselves for an approach for their manager.

Spurs moving for Slot will could open the door for Tomasson to take the hot seat at the Dutch club.

The 43-year-old Dane has experience managing in the Netherlands with Excelsior and Roda, as well as having played in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord and Heerenveen, which may give him an advantage over other candidates.

Tomasson's success in Sweden and the strong start to life he has made at Ewood Park clearly make him an attractive proposition for the Dutch club while a job in a top European league will certainly be tempting for him.

Would Jon Dahl Tomasson leave Blackburn Rovers for Feyenoord?

There are several factors that may prompt Tomasson to make the move to the Netherlands to take charge at Feyenoord.

Blackburn director of football Gregg Broughton recently confirmed that the club will need to sell players to raise funds to recruit, as well as the wage budget not being increased.

With the likes of Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala and Ben Brereton-Diaz all leaving on a free transfer, there will be a fair amount of work done to strengthen the squad and it seems there's not much money available to do that.

That may lead Tomasson to question the club's ambition having guided his side to within touching distance of a top six finish, as well as an FA Cup quarter-final.

As for Feyenoord, the prospect of managing a top flight club looking to defend their Eredivisie title and a team playing in the Champions League could be too hard to turn down.

Tomasson also has an affinity with Feyenoord having played for the side on two occasions, even winning the UEFA Cup in 2002.