Highlights Millwall needs to hold onto their key players to maintain their defensive strength and attacking threat.

The club should consider adding more depth to their central defense to ensure a solid backline throughout the season.

Millwall should look to acquire another attacking option to alleviate the pressure on their young forwards and improve their goal-scoring ability.

Millwall completed their sixth first-team signing of the summer transfer window on Thursday, with the loan addition of Arsenal right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Prior to that deal, goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, full-backs Wes Harding and Joe Bryan, midfielder Casper De Norre and centre forward Kevin Nisbet had all joined the club on a permanent basis since the market opened.

But despite a promising start to the campaign with victory at Middlesbrough, things have taken a downward turn for the Lions on the pitch.

After a 4-0 thumping by Reading in the Carabao Cup, Millwall have suffered back to back defeats in the Championship to Bristol City and Norwich, leading to expressions of frustration from the fanbase, against manager Gary Rowett.

As a result, it seems there is still work for Millwall to do in the window, if they are to match their recent efforts in mounting a push for the play-offs places in the past few seasons.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at what we think would be the perfect end to the summer transfer window for Millwall, right here.

Key men stay

One thing it seems Millwall can ill afford to do in the final week of the window, is allow any of their senior and influential players to leave the club.

Centre back Jake Cooper and attacker Zian Flemming have both been linked with potential moves away this summer. However, the former's presence at the back is vital, especially given their lack of depth in that position, while Flemming showed last season just how dangerous he can be going forward at this level.

With so little time left to replace those individuals as well, the pressure would be on those in charge at The Den to act fast at a time when they are already under pressure to get other deals done as it is, meaning they must surely stand firm against any sort of interest in key members of Rowett's squad.

Defensive reinforcements

Millwall have already strengthened the wider areas of the defence this summer, with the additions of Bryan, Harding and Norton-Cuffy.

However, centrally, their backline does still look short, with Cooper, Shaun Hutchison and Murray Wallace their only natural options in that position, while Bryan is arguably also lacking some clear cover and competition on the left of their backline.

As a result, you feel if Millwall are going to have the numbers needed to retain a solid defence over the course of the season, they are not only going to have to keep the likes of Cooper, but they may need to add to that position as well.

More attacking firepower

Millwall have already brought in one attacker this summer, with the arrival of Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian.

However, he and the rest of Millwall's attack have yet to really fire at the start of the season, with much of the burden falling to the young duo of Romain Esse and Aidomo Emakhu.

It would be unfair though, to ask that pairing to continue to carry that weight at such an early stage of their careers, meaning they may want to bring in another option to step up in front of goal, and allay the concerns about the struggles of others to find the net in the early part of the campaign.