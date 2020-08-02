Key Leeds United transfer details emerge as Marcelo Bielsa eyes new recruits

Leeds United are seemingly set to hand Marcelo Bielsa a transfer budget of £45 million this summer, with the Mail on Sunday (2nd August, page 151) reporting that the enigmatic Argentinian will be handed funds to make a few marquee signings.

This will certainly come as a welcome boost to the reigning Championship winners as they seek to reinforce their promotion-winning squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the top tier of the English game next season.

The Whiteshave already flexed their financial muscle in the transfer market – securing permanent deals for the likes of Helder Costa and Illan Meslier from Wolves and Lorient respectively.

It has also been reported that Bielsa is eyeing up another loan move for Manchester City winger Jack Harrison after the 23-year-old’s inspired performances at Elland Road this term.

Meanwhile, the Whites are also lining-up reinforcements at the top end of the field, with the likes of Raul de Tomas and Edinson Cavani linked with a move to the Yorkshire club in recent weeks so far.

The Verdict

The addition of these funds to the Leeds transfer kitty will certainly open up the possibility of a few significant names coming through the doors of Elland Road this summer, with Bielsa no doubt being keen to add to the talented team that he has created over the past few seasons.

It is clear that the additions of a new striker and centre back will need to take priority for the club, with the loss of Ben White and the lack of significant back up to Patrick Bamford.

The pull of Bielsa will no doubt stand Leeds in good stead this summer as they seek to consolidate their Premier League status after what seems like an eternity of Football League campaigns.

One thing is for sure – this window will be make or break for the Whites – with Fulham back in 2018/2019 season proving to be one of the best recent examples of what can go wrong if you do not get your recruitment right after making the step up to the top tier.