Joe Rodon has given an update on the possibility of signing for Leeds United on a permanent basis.

The defender is currently on loan at Elland Road as part of an agreement with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodon has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in Daniel Farke’s side, which has raised questions over the chances of signing the Welshman on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old has made 19 league appearances for the Whites this season, with the team competing for promotion back to the top flight.

It was reported earlier this year that Spurs have set an asking price worth £20 million for the centre-back amid speculation over his future in north London.

Rodon: “I can’t answer that question”

Rodon has acknowledged that speculation surrounding his future ahead of the January window being set to open in under two weeks.

The Wales international issued a coy response when asked whether a permanent move to Leeds was on the cards in the near future.

“I can’t answer that question,” said Rodon, via Leeds Live.

“All I can focus on is the next game and see what happens.

“Of course [I’m here for the season] and my job is to give everything and try and be as successful as I possibly can with this team, this club.

“We can’t hide away from the fact Ipswich [Town] have had a brilliant season so far and it’s going to be a very tough game [this weekend].

“All we can do is work hard this week and be ready for Saturday to see what happens.”

Rodon has started 18 of the team’s opening 22 games of the campaign, cementing himself as a key part of Daniel Farke’s side as they chase promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Leeds United league posiiton

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

A crucial fixture this weekend against Ipswich could help close the gap to seven at the halfway mark of the campaign.

However, defeat could leave them 13 behind the top two going into the busy Christmas schedule.

This will be a big game in Leeds’ season, with the teams set to meet on 23 December in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Defeat could also see the Yorkshire outfit drop to fourth in the second division standings.

Rodon’s future remains up in the air

A permanent deal for Rodon could be agreed at any time, but it may have to wait until nearer the end of the season at this stage.

A lot may yet depend on Leeds’ promotion battle, as a failure to earn a place back in the top flight may end any chance of signing the defender.

Rodon has performed well for the Whites, and has proven a great fit in Farke’s style of play, but that may not be enough to convince him to stay long-term if it means remaining in the Championship.

While it does appear that his future at Spurs is over, he may yet agree a permanent deal elsewhere off the back of his performances at Elland Road unless promotion is secured.