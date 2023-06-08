Newcastle United are interested in players from relegated trio Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton.

That's according to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, who claims Newcastle are looking for value signings in the transfer market, he said: "Newcastle's desire to extract value for money has led them to explore bids for a clutch of players relegated from the Premier League."

The Magpies are gearing up towards their first Champions League campaign in 20 years, but are reportedly finding it difficult to land their top summer targets, with attentions turning to the second tier instead.

The prices being quoted to Newcastle at the moment are supposedly “extremely high”, raising the issue of the so-called “Newcastle tax” for players such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

The recently relegated trio of clubs will have to sell players, particularly those with top flight ambitions, or aspirations of playing regularly for their national teams, too.

Who are Newcastle interested in from Leeds United?

Tyler Adams is one player interesting the Magpies, with Edwards describing him as a "versatile midfielder" and claims "sources have also indicated that Newcastle were impressed by Adams’ character and combative nature when he played at St James’ Park during a goalless draw on New Year’s Day."

Football League World sources have informed us that Newcastle have been weighing up bidding for the defensive-midfielder recently. Edwards believes that Adams "would hopefully be available for less than £30 million."

However, there will be competition for his signature, as he is also interesting Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic's Phil Hay.

Could Newcastle make a move for any Leicester City players?

Newcastle have held a long-standing interest in James Maddison, dating back to last summer, but with the midfielder now into the final 12 months of his deal, and the Foxes now relegated, he could be on his way out of the club.

Edwards wrote: "Newcastle’s interest in Maddison is long-standing, and they failed with a £50 million bid last summer. A similar fee is currently being discussed, although the club know they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the England international.

"Sources close to the player have revealed he is tempted by the idea of a move to the North East."

Another player of interest to the Magpies is winger Harvey Barnes, Edwards continued: "Barnes is another potentially appealing option given he was Leicester’s top goalscorer in the Premier League last season with 13 goals and Newcastle are keen to add more goals from wide areas next term."

Edwards claims that the feeling at Newcastle is that relegated clubs will be far more willing to "negotiate earlier in the window which means Newcastle can look to make some early progress" in terms of their summer recruitment, Barnes is one player being looked at for that reason.

Who are Newcastle keen on from Southampton?

Edwards cites Newcastle interest in many Southampton players, but with a particular interest in three individuals in particular.

19-year-old central-midfielder Romeo Lavia is among those, Edwards said: "Lavia is on Newcastle United's radar. Newcastle know they are not the only club tracking Lavia, after the youngster impressed in his first season as a Premier League starter. Howe has traditionally favoured signing players with experience of English football."

Another target is full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, Edwards added: "Walker-Peters can play at both left-and right-back which would make him a perfect hybrid player for manager Eddie Howe.

"The 26-year-old has refused to commit to staying at Southampton following relegation and could be available for a fee of around £15 million."

The third and final player from the Saints who is of interest to Newcastle is James Ward-Prowse. However, Edwards believes a move is unlikely, he said "Although the fact he will be 29-years-old later this year, and has an asking price of more than £50 million, means that deal is less attractive at this stage."

Smart deals for Newcastle?

As Edwards alludes to, these clubs will want to sort their squad out quicker than most others, with a major clear out required to reduce the wage bill as much as anything else.

All these players would add depth and quality to Newcastle's squad, and it is no great surprise that they are being considered.

As has been proven many times in the past, relegated teams can have quality players who are more than capable of playing in the top flight, and many of these would still be adequate signings even for a Champions League club.