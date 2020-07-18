Key Leeds United figure sends passionate message as promotion is confirmed

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed his delight after the club won promotion and he insisted there is more to come.

The Italian has come in for criticism at times since taking over back in 2017, however his decision to appoint Marcelo Bielsa has paid off spectacularly as the Whites ended their 16-year stay outside the top-flight last night.

Therefore, the city is celebrating and Radrizzani praised the key figures behind the promotion when speaking to the official site.

“I would like to congratulate our fantastic manager, Marcelo Bielsa, the entire coaching and backroom staff, and of course all of the players who have performed outstandingly throughout the season.

“This is truly an amazing achievement and I’m so proud to be part of this club’s success. But our ambition does not stop here – and we are determined to continue on this path of achievement in future seasons.”

Planning for the Premier League will start now but Leeds need just a point to win the title, although that could be sealed this afternoon if Brentford don’t pick up three points at Stoke City.

The verdict

Radrizzani deserves huge credit for the way he has transformed the club after replacing Massino Cellino and he has delivered where so many have failed.

He put the money in to bring Bielsa to Elland Road, backed him in the market and kept him on after the disastrous way they missed out last season.

Fans will also be encouraged by the fact that Radrizzani is also thinking ahead and it’s an exciting time to be a Leeds fan after years of hurt.

