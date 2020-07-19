Key Leeds United figure outlines clear ambitions over Marcelo Bielsa and transfer plans

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has suggested that the Whites will be doing all they can over the next week to sort out Marcelo Bielsa’s contract situation and put the right plans in place for the Whites’ summer recruitment.

Bielsa has been instrumental in helping Leeds end a 16-year wait for a return to the Premier League, having agreed a 12-month extension last summer following the heartbreak of missing out on promotion – and the Whites will be aiming to tie him down to a new deal at Elland Road so he can help lead them back into the top-flight.

The Whites will also be needing to formulate plans around their recruitment with Leeds needing to add some depth and further quality to the squad if they are going to be able to really kick on next term in the Premier League, and Bielsa will be looking for assurances and backing in the transfer market.

Speaking to Leeds Live, following Leeds securing the Championship title after Brentford’s loss at Stoke City, Kinnear suggested that the club’s hierarchy will once again sit down with Bielsa to talk through plans of recruitment and to convince him to remain at Elland Road for next season.

He said: “The planning starts now.

“I actually sent a message to all the staff congratulating them and telling them we need to remember this experience and this moment because we need to start on Monday making sure this isn’t a one-off, this is the type of thing Leeds get to celebrate in the future.

“So Victor, Andrea and I will be straight in with Marcelo next week, talking about plans for next season.

“Exactly as we did at the start of this season. He has a review, he knows the direction he wants to take the club in and it’ll go from things we need on the playing side right through to changes he wants to be made at Thorp Arch and the backroom staff.

“Obviously his own personal arrangements as well we need to resolve.”

The verdict

It is obviously crucial that Leeds manage to secure Bielsa’s future and given all his has achieved over the last two campaigns it would be very unlikely that he would look to walk away now and not want to take up the challenge of helping the Whites consolidate themselves in the top-flight,

However, Bielsa is a manager that is very demanding and he will be clear on what sort of players he needs and wants to bring in ahead of next season to make the club as competitive as possible in the Premier League, so you would expect the club’s board to match those ambitions in the transfer market.

Right now Leeds is a club with real momentum and everyone seems to be on the same page, so if the Whites can get Bielsa’s contract sorted out and then recruit in the right way there is no reason why they can not enjoy the type of season that Sheffield United have enjoyed in their first term back in the top-flight this term.