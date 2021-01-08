Key Leeds United figure makes Tyler Roberts admission amid interest from Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Bournemouth

The future of Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has recently been discussed, with the Welshman attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs.

It has been reported by Football Insider that Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and AFC Bournemouth are keen on signing the Leeds striker on loan for the remainder of the season.

Roberts has found regular game time hard to come by with Leeds this season, with the 21-year-old making just nine appearances in all competitions this term.

The forward played a key role in Leeds’ promotion-winning season last term, but has seen his game time restricted this term, with new signings arriving in the summer transfer window to push him further down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from the Yorkshire Evening Post), Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Roberts is always part of his plans, which could hint that he’ll be remaining at Elland Road for the remainder of the season.

“Tyler has always been in my plans.

“I value him in the football point of view and also in the human aspect and he has an important role inside our team. It is true that he is having difficulties to manage to be able to have continuity but for me he is player who is full of resources and who is very important for us.”

Bielsa went on to reveal that Roberts isn’t available for selection for their match against League One side Crawley Town in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend due to injury.

“Tyler Roberts is not available for the game but when he is available he always has options for minutes in the first team.

“When Tyler has been available he has always been part of the 18 man squad. I don’t ignore that there is a 20 man squad now but I say 18 because it reiterates his importance.”

The Verdict:

I’m surprised to hear of this from Bielsa.

Roberts is evidently far down the pecking order in his plans this season, and has been restricted to just a handful of appearances in the Premier League this term.

Therefore, I would have thought that the Leeds boss would be eager to find him regular game time in senior football out on loan for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

But that clearly isn’t the case, and this update will come as a frustrating blow to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and AFC Bournemouth.