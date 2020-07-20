Key Leeds United figure among duo in talks with Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town are said to be talking to Stephen Robinson and Carlos Corberan as they look to replace manager Danny Cowley, according to The Sun.

Town are on the lookout for a new manager after surprisingly parting company with Cowley, and his brother Nicky, on Sunday afternoon.

Cowley, who left Lincoln City to become Town boss in September, turned things around during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, steering the Terriers away from the relegation zone.

On Friday, Town’s Championship status was all-but confirmed for another year after beating West Brom 2-1, leaving them three points clear of relegation with a much better goal difference than the teams below.

But after a reported disagreement on transfer policy, the Cowley’s are now unemployed after being relieved of their duties by Huddersfield, with CEO Phil Hodgkinson already actively searching for a new boss.

According to The Sun, Hodgkinson is talking to Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson and Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan regarding the vacant managerial role.

45-year-old Robinson has been charge of Motherwell for over three years, winning 66 out of 146 games in charge of the Well and guiding them to third place in the 2019/20 SPFL campaign.

37-year-old Corberan is manager of Leeds’ Under-23 side, and guided them to Professional Development League title last season, and has been tipped to replace Marcelo Bielsa when he leaves Elland Road.

The Verdict

This is really interesting news for Huddersfield, and the fact that Hodgkinson wants more control of transfers suggests they will lean towards a head coach role rather than managerial role.

Corberan is a really exciting coach who has worked wonders at Elland Road, and he will have learnt a lot under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Huddersfield job is a big one, though, so whether he would be able to make the step-up to a role in management remains to be seen.