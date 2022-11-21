Key Ipswich Town figure sends transfer message ahead of January window

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that the club are in talks with several potential new signings ahead of the January window.

The Tractor Boys are flying high in League One and sit second in the table as they look to seal a return to the second tier under Kieran McKenna.

Despite their strong position, it’s clear that the Suffolk outfit still want more, as Ashton explained to the Kings of Anglia podcast that they are hoping to be active in the New Year.

“We know clearly the positions Kieran wants in January and he’s very specific. Kieran is very clear on what he wants and we’re down the line on a number of those, as you would expect us to be, but a deal’s not a deal until it’s done.

“This fanbase will know that from myself, Kieran and this recruitment staff, the one thing they can expect is that there will be activity in January.”

Ipswich are in FA Cup action this weekend before they face Fleetwood on December 2 when their League One season resumes.

The verdict

This is an exciting message for Ipswich fans as the fact Ashton is speaking with such confidence suggests a few deals are very close.

As he says, since the new owners have arrived, there has been a willingness to back the manager and they are benefiting from that now, with the side looking in good shape.

Pleasingly, they go into January not needing major changes but instead just a bit of quality and fans will trust that the right decisions are made.

