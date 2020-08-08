Key Ipswich Town figure reacts to recent EFL decision

Ipswich Town voted against the salary cap that was applied to League One & Two clubs, with owner Marcus Evans admitting it will ‘considerably’ restrict the investment he can put in.

It was revealed yesterday that the majority of clubs in the bottom two tiers voted for a limit of £2.5m and £1.5m for the respective divisions.

With the Tractor Boys boasting one of the bigger wage budgets in the third-tier, this is not news that they would have wanted and the club confirmed on their official site that they voted against the introduction, whilst Evans outlined how the club will be impacted.

“I have said before that I think football needs to press the re-set button in terms of some of the financial aspects of the game but we were against the introduction of the salary cap in this format at this stage. It restricts our reinvestment considerably. However a decision has been made by the majority of clubs.

“We accept it and will deal with it going forward. All clubs are in the same boat so wages are going to be facing a downward pressure. It will take a little time for agents and players to realise that clubs just can’t pay more and start to accept the reality of these new levels.”

The club are set for a second successive year in League One after missing out on the play-offs last season under Paul Lambert.

The verdict

There were always going to be clubs that weren’t happy with this decision and you can understand why Ipswich voted against it.

Clearly, they must now adapt and whilst it’s problematic, it’s good that Evans acknowledged they will deal with it, so it would appear some plans are in place.

It will be interesting to see how this effects their future business as it’s clear the squad needs reshaping after the disappointing previous campaign.

