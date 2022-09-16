Key Ipswich Town figure makes Tyreeq Bakinson transfer admission ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Kieran McKenna has worked wonders at Ipswich so far and recruited well over the summer transfer window too.

One name that he couldn’t get a deal over the line for though was Tyreeq Bakinson, with some feeling that he might try and seal a switch back to Portman Road on a permanent basis. Instead, he joined up with divisional rivals Sheffield Wednesday and the Tractor Boys opted not to make a bid.

Now, the Ipswich manager has revealed to the East Anglian Daily Times what happened over a potential move – also added that he should be a good addition to the Owls’ squad.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Ipswich Town moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Ipswich win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs? Real Fake

Bakinson played for Ipswich on a short-term basis last season, having joined on a deal from Bristol City during the January transfer window.

He managed only ten starts for the Robins that campaign and with game-time looking like it might be hard to come by, they allowed him to depart on loan.

It was Ipswich in the third tier who managed to complete a deal for the midfielder and he ended up playing a key role for the side.

He played in a total of 17 League One outings for the Tractor Boys and produced two goals along the way, with many solid showings in the centre of the field for the club.

With the deal done come the end of the season, McKenna might have been tempted to bring Bakinson back to Portman Road.

However, he has revealed that a move for the 23-year-old wasn’t quite right and he instead linked up with Sheffield Wednesday, who Ipswich will face at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Speaking about the player, McKenna said: “Like everything else, we looked at all our options in the summer.

“With anyone we bring in, we have to make sure it is the right thing for us and also the right fit for them and their career.

“That wasn’t quite the case for Tyreeq in the summer, but we were still in contact with him and delighted he got his move in the summer, which is a good move for him.

“He has had some good moments for Sheffield Wednesday already and I am sure he will be a good signing for them.”

The Verdict

Tyreeq Bakinson has already proven that he can be a very good player at League One level and that means Sheffield Wednesday should have a good player on their hands this season.

He was impressive for Ipswich last time around and it was a surprise to see them opt against another move for the midfielder.

He had settled in well for the Tractor Boys and was getting much more playing time at Portman Road than he had managed with Bristol City too.

A move to another team this campaign then was always likely – but it looked like it could be to Ipswich over Sheffield Wednesday.

Some supporters of the club might be disappointed to see him head to a divisional rival too, especially with McKenna admitting he should be a good signing for the team this year.

Kieran McKenna though has done some good business of his own – and he won’t be worried about letting Bakinson join another team.