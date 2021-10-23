Key Ipswich Town figure makes League One promotion admission

Ipswich Town owner Brett Johnson has admitted he realises promotion back to the Championship isn’t guaranteed this season despite a considerable amount of investment in the summer, as he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys endured a huge rebuild during the previous transfer window, releasing or cashing in on most of their first-team squad from last season and recruited 19 players in return, with a considerable number of these signings having previous Championship experience.

Two particular additions in Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy both chose to drop down to ply their trade with Paul Cook’s men despite both previously being under contract at Championship clubs and being key men at Barnsley and Middlesbrough respectively.

However, the addition of such quality didn’t pay dividends at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, failing to win any of their opening six games and finding themselves in the relegation zone at that point whilst the new Tractor Boys continued to gel.

They have managed to improve this form since and did extremely well in midweek to claim a thumping 4-0 victory at Fratton Park against Portsmouth, a game that was given an extra edge by Cook and Chaplin’s return to their former club.

Consistency will be key to any promotion charge though, with the Suffolk-based side still sitting in 13th place before today’s round of League One fixtures and five points off the play-offs.

Owner Brett Johnson admits a return to the Championship next season isn’t a certainty, saying to the East Anglian Daily Times: “From my perspective we have a healthy impatience.

“We all want the same thing and we want it as quickly as possible. At the end of the day you have to be realists, too.

“We won’t give up the chase, ever, but we also have to realise this might not happen this season.

“But from my perspective I’m an eternal optimist and we’re certainly still early enough in the season.

“I love what I’m seeing from everyone and we’re feeling positive about what might be possible this season and beyond.”

The Verdict:

Considering Johnson’s heavy investment in the club this summer, there is a huge amount of pressure for Ipswich not just to get promoted, but to walk the league with the calibre of players they have at their disposal.

However, it was never going to be a simple task considering manager Cook had assembled a completely new squad in the summer and needed more time than he was given before the start of the campaign to allow his new additions to gel and combine.

Not only did they add players before the 2021/22 campaign, but also in the late stages of the window with the likes of Morsy and Bersant Celina both coming in on deadline day, so things can only get better and better for the Tractor Boys now the squad has had more time to work together.

This is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them promoted this season considering they are now just five points off the play-offs and have the required quality and depth to overwhelm other promotion rivals.

Whether they can gain promotion automatically remains to be seen, but they are definitely in with a shout of reaching the play-offs and from there, anything could happen.