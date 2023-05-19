Ipswich Town’s CEO, Mark Ashton, is confident the club can keep hold of manager Kieran McKenna this summer.

The Tractor Boys have just recently celebrated their successful campaign in League One, which ended with the club achieving promotion back to the Championship.

Mark Ashton on Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town future

McKenna joined Ipswich in the middle of last season, and in his time at the club, he guided the Tractor Boys to a reasonable mid-table finish, considering where the club was when he walked in.

However, in his first full season in charge of the club, he got Ipswich to play an exciting, attacking brand of football that made the club one of the best sides in the division.

Therefore, his achievements this season could well attract the interest of teams from around England, and while Ashton admits that could happen, he expects the Ipswich boss to be at the club for the long haul.

He told Sky News, via East Anglian Daily Times: “Yeah, I would think so, he seems very happy.

"I think the stability that we have as a club, the stability that the ownership group brings here – we’re well-financed and moving forward in all directions. I think Kieran understands the journey he’s on in his career. I think we’re a perfect fit for each other.

"This is potentially a huge club, with huge opportunity and to have him leading the team and taking us forward on the pitch is something we’re very, very pleased with.”

Should Kieran McKenna stay at Ipswich?

Since being appointed Ipswich manager, McKenna has turned the club completely around.

He has made what was once a sleeping giant in League One into a real force that could easily compete at the very top of the Championship next season.

It is still surprising that this is McKenna’s first role as a manager at this level, but his pedigree as a youth coach and then first team coach at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have clearly helped him become the manager he is today.

He has made Ipswich an exciting, attack-minded team that is very pleasing to the eye. There is no doubt that the club is on the up and have an exciting future ahead of it.

Ipswich took a gamble on McKenna to give him his first role in management, and Ashton will be hoping that McKenna repays the faith shown in him by the club to continue the journey that Ashton alludes to and see where they can go.