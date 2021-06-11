Key Ipswich Town figure delivers interesting transfer update

Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that the club are in talks with up to five players right now as they look to continue to strengthen Paul Cook’s squad.

The boss is set to oversee a major overhaul at Portman Road this summer and with funds provided by the new owners, it’s an exciting time to be a supporter of the Tractor Boys.

Deals for Lee Evans and Wes Burns have already been finalised, and, speaking to BBC Suffolk, as quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, Ashton made it clear that a lot of work is going on in the background as they look to make more moves in the transfer market.

“We are in for three, four or five players at the moment. Are they imminent? The deals will drop when they drop because they have to be right for the club, the agent and the player.

“We have got two in very quickly and we’re in the mix for a handful more. They will continue to come in over the next few weeks. Watch this space. We’re going to be in for quite a few and it’s going to be a busy summer.”

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council? True False

The verdict

After a dismal few years, including a forgettable start to Cook’s reign towards the end of last season, everything seems to have fallen into place for Ipswich right now.

The manager used those games to realise he had to make huge changes at the club and the ownership change means Cook’s plans can be backed financially.

These comments reinforce the fact that plenty of new faces will be arriving and it will be interesting to see which players do come through the door over the coming days and months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.