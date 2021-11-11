Key international figure delivers Harry Souttar update amid Stoke City injury fears

Australia boss Graham Arnold has confirmed that Harry Souttar as suffered a ‘very serious’ knee injury.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for club and country over recent years, and he was starting for the Socceroos as they took on Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier this morning.

However, Souttar was stretchered off in the 77th minute of the goalless draw in agony. And, speaking to ABC Sport reporter Daniel Garb after the game, the Aussie boss Arnold gave a worrying update on the player.

“It’s very serious. At this moment I’m really down and devastated for Harry. I believe he’s the best centre-back in Asia and if it turns out to be a bad injury it’s a blow for Harry and a big blow for us.”

Further details are expected to come out in the next few days to determine the full extent of the injury but it appears that Michael O’Neill will have to do without the influential defender for some time.

Souttar has featured in 16 of the 17 league games for the Potters, with his performances seeing him attract Premier League interest.

The verdict

This does not sound good at all and you have to feel sorry for Souttar who had been brilliant so far this season for Stoke.

Of course, we need to wait to see the full extent of the injury but Arnold’s comments means fans will be fearing the worst.

If that proves to be the case, Souttar’s World Cup dream could be in doubt and his absence will be felt for Stoke who are in a decent position to return to the Premier League this season.

