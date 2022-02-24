Key Hull City figure shares injury update ahead of crucial Peterborough fixture

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze is confident that Matt Ingram will be able to play against Peterborough United on Saturday, whilst Mallik Wilks could also be involved.

The new boss got off to the perfect start in charge but a run of six games without a win has left some of the Tigers fans looking nervously over their shoulder, even if they still have a commanding cushion over 22nd placed Derby.

They face a struggling side this weekend, with Hull travelling to take on The Posh, and Arveladze has provided a mixed injury update ahead of the game when speaking to the club’s media.

“I think Ingram has a big chance to play the next game. He has a big chance to play because he will train with the group tomorrow. (On Wilks) He’s a good lad and I hope he’ll give us a little bit of a lift with his speed and strength. I’m thinking about having him back.

“We still have a chance (of having Forss back for next weekend’s visit of West Bromwich Albion) because the game after (Peterborough) is after a full week so we have an extra seven days that could be an advantage for the boys who have been out.”

Tom Eaves, Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle and Randell Williams will also be out.

The verdict

This was a real mixed update for Hull, with Ingram’s probable return the obvious positive, along with the fact that Wilks could be involved as he is a major threat at his best.

Obviously, Forss will be missed and it’s not ideal that the other players remain out, but Arveladze will still feel that he has a good enough squad to get a result this weekend.

It’s a big game for Hull and they will see it as a great opportunity to get back to winning ways after a poor run.

