Key Hull City figure responds to transfer claims regarding Red Star Belgrade player

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has shut down claims that the Tigers have had a multi-million euro offer rejected for young Red Star Belgrade defender Strahinja Erakovic.

Reports from Serbia indicated that the 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from the Championship club, who are now owned by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali since his takeover that was completed in January.

Such is the new spending power of City, they were believed to have tabled an offer in the region of €4 million for Erakovic – an offer which was said to be knocked back.

Hull City quiz: Does the MKM Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Craven Cottage (Fulham) Bigger Smaller

Erakovic has been capped at under-21 level for Serbia and is a regular for his club, appearing 26 times in the Serbian Super League as well as six times in the Europa League.

Even though Hull have a vice-Chairman in Tan Kesler who looks to be overseeing recruitment matters, it does not mean that Arveladze isn’t clued in on who may or may not be arriving at the MKM Stadium this summer, and he claims to not know anything about a potential bid for a Red Star individual.

“No clue,” Arveladze said when quizzed on Erakovic by BBC Radio Humberside.

I’ve never heard anything about a Red Star player.

“I can imagine Red Star are a really good team, a really good club, they raise a lot of good kids to play in Europe.”

The Verdict

There’s a chance that Arveladze could just be playing coy and not wanting to speak about opposition players, but Hull could also genuinely not be interested in him.

The fact that Erakovic has played in Europe this season though against some decent teams suggests that he may be better than the Championship – especially when he’s just 21 years old and has room to develop.

If a bid has gone in from the Tigers then it’s an ambitious one that so far hasn’t paid off.

Hull will no doubt need to strengthen their back-line next season though to mainly help the talented Jacob Greaves out – it’s just a case of who comes in to do just that.