Key Hull City figure offers update on managerial search as decision looms

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has confirmed that he expects a new manager to be named before the weekend trip to Huddersfield.

Despite a positive start to the campaign, the Tigers endured a tough run under Shota Arveladze which saw them lose four times on the spin, so he was dismissed on Friday.

That decision didn’t have an instant impact, as the side fell to another defeat against Luton that night, leaving the side 20th in the table.

Therefore, attention has turned to who will be brought in and Ilicali offered an update on that when speaking to Hull Live, as he revealed an announcement could come in the next few days.

“It isn’t possible before Wigan but I believe after Wigan will be the correct timing. We want to finish before Sunday.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has emerged as the firm favourite to land the job after leaving UAE outfit Al-Wahda over the weekend.

Andy Dawson will remain in caretaker charge for the game against the Latics as Hull seek a first win since late August.

The verdict

This is encouraging news for Hull fans as they don’t want this to drag on and for the owner to say to the press that he expects news by the end of the week, it would indicate he’s very confident.

So, the support will need to show a bit more patience but this is a massive call for the club and it’s one they need to get right.

If it is Carvalhal it would be a real coup for Hull, however the immediate focus is on Wigan as they seek to get a much-needed victory.

