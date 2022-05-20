Key Hull City figure makes honest admission about George Honeyman’s current situation

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has admitted that George Honeyman is still weighing up the club’s latest contract offer.

The Tigers recently triggered an option included in Honeyman’s current deal which will extend his stay at the MKM Stadium for another 12 months but are now trying to convince the midfielder to commit his long-term future to the club.

A key part of Hull’s promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, the 27-year-old managed to provide 18 direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

Honeyman went on to produce some impressive performances in the Championship last season as he scored five goals and provided four assists at this level.

Having secured a 19th place finish in the second-tier standings earlier this month, Hull will be looking to move forward as a club under the guidance of head coach Shota Arveladze next season.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if Arveladze opts to draft in a host of fresh faces this summer ahead of what is set to be his first full season in charge of the Tigers.

Making reference to Honeyman’s current situation at Hull, Kesler has admitted that the club are confident that they can convince the midfielder to sign a new deal.

Speaking to Hull Live, Kesler said: “Yes we did [offer him a new contract].

“He’s still considering it.

“We gave him a longer contract offer, we had the option deadline so we had to take it.

The ultimate Hull City end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Hull City face on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign? Sheffield United Luton Town Queens Park Rangers Preston North End

“We want to make him happy if he’s happy.

“I’m very confident who wants to pay and make everyone happy, so I’m very confident.”

The Verdict

Whereas Honeyman is set to stay at the club for the 2022/23 season, Hull are making the right move by trying to convince him to sign a longer deal.

The midfielder has shown during his career that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the Championship.

During the 118 games that he has played at this level, Honeyman has been directly involved in a respectable total of 21 goals.

Having recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.77 in the second-tier last season, the former Sunderland man will be keen to play a major role for Hull as they aim to achieve a relative amount of success in this division later this year.