Key Huddersfield Town figure speaks out as transfer for Aston Villa man finalised

Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operation Leigh Bromby believes that Kaine Kesler-Hayden will be able to make an impact straight away after he signed from Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Villa Park and spent the previous campaign on loan with Swindon and MK Dons, where he impressed.

Therefore, the logical next step for the teenager was the Championship and the Terriers announced his arrival this morning.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Bromby explained why it’s a positive sign for the club to attract Premier League talent, as he backed Kesler-Hayden to make his mark on Danny Schofield’s side.

“Kaine is a player we’ve been watching for some time, and when the opportunity came to add him to our group for the season ahead we didn’t hesitate. Young players and their clubs can see how our programme and environment has positively impacted the careers of players like Trevoh Chalobah, Emile Smith Rowe and Levi Colwill.

“He has the right profile for what we want from a loan signing and is prepared to come in and contribute from day one, which is key. With his pace, desire to attack and high defensive work rate, he’s a player that I’m sure Town fans are really going to enjoy getting to watch.”

The verdict

This was a welcome boost for Huddersfield fans who are rightly concerned at the slow start the team have made.

They knew that additions were needed and whilst they will still hope for further additions to help the squad, Kesler-Hayden is a good start. He has shown last year that he has talent and, as Bromby says, he should be able to improve the group.

Of course, there needs to be patience with a young player but this is a great opportunity for Kesler-Hayden to show what he can do at a good level.

