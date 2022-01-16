Key Huddersfield Town figure makes significant ‘administration’ revelation

Huddersfield Town’s Interim Chief Executive Dean Hoyle has revealed he ploughed millions into the club late last year to prevent them going into administration.

Hoyle, who previously owned Huddersfield between 2009 and 2019 has revealed he invested money into the club to prevent them from going into administration.

Hoyle has fulfilled the role of Chief Executive after Phil Hodgkinson, the current owner stepped back in November after several of his businesses entered into administration.

The Yorkshire Post revealed the news after Hoyle wrote in his programme notes ahead of the Terriers’ 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Saturday afternoon: “Well before Mark’s departure was announced, it was fairly common knowledge that I had resumed responsibility for the club towards the end of October.

“Having been reassured that all was well financially earlier that month, I had three days’ notice to provide £2m to pay October’s wages for our players and staff to bring creditor payments up to date. “I have subsequently provided millions more to meet the cash requirements of the club. The alternative would have been administration.”

Hoyle went onto explain that the players and staff at the club have been reassured and hopes to provide stability going forward, as he added: “In October, I immediately met with the players and staff at the club to explain the situation and reassured everyone – as I do to you now – that I will provide stability going forward. “There are no other material updates on this front for now, but I will provide you with any as they occur and arise.” Huddersfield currently sit seventh in the Championship table, one point adrift of the play-off places ahead of their trip to face struggling Reading on Saturday afternoon. The Verdict These are significant claims from Hoyle who most certainly didn’t expect to have to be put in that position after he sold his majority stake to Hodgkinson. It speaks a lot about an individual who has a genuine love for his football club that he’s willing to front his own money to avoid administration and all of the issues that come with it. Hoyle clearly loves the football and with takeover interest from Marcus Evans, there’s hope for a bright future for the Terriers under Carlos Corberan. Indeed, when you look at the situation that clubs who have entered administration recently have subsquently found themselves in, it mush be a big relief for Huddersfield that they avoided that.