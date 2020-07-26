Key Huddersfield Town figure makes Karlan Grant admission

Huddersfield Town’s head of first team operations Leigh Bromby has admitted the club face a battle to keep Karlan Grant at the club as the forward attracts interest from elsewhere.

Grant has been one of the main spearheads of the club’s attack since arriving from Charlton Athletic back in January 2019 and was one of only a few leading lights for the Terriers as they secured Championship safety after what has been a difficult campaign for the Yorkshire side.

Given the striker’s sparkling form in front of goal this term, it is perhaps unsurprising that many believe that the 22-year-old could be on his way out of the Kirklees Stadium this summer.

Speaking to the Examiner Live recently, Bromby was quick to offer his own thoughts over the player’s future:

“Every player wants to play at a higher level so, being realistic, if a Premier League club came in for him, would he want to go, to the right one, or would he stay?

“Probably (go) because he’ll want to play at the highest level, and as a club we will have to deal with that situation when it comes.

“And we need to make sure it is the right thing for us.”

Despite being part of a Huddersfield side which slumped to a 18th placed finish this term, Grant has been in good form, notching 19 goals in the league for his side.

The verdict

It would be fair to assume that if the right offer did indeed come forward for Grant this summer that the Terriers would look to cash in – particularly as the club will no doubt be looking to restructure their current squad under their newly installed boss Carlos Corberán.

The striker has proved time and time again that he is capable of playing at a higher level and for that reason the club would be foolish to not consider the possibility of selling the young forward on for a substantial profit once the window opens.

With the striker having only two years remaining on his current contract, the 22-year-old’s departure seems like a matter of time with the club sure to be short on cash in the midst of the current pandemic.