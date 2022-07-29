Key Huddersfield Town figure explains transfer decision as midfielder departs

Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby believes that Scott High will benefit from his loan move to Rotherham United.

The midfielder was by no means a regular for the Terriers last season, but he did feature in 23 games as Carlos Corberan’s side reached the play-offs.

However, Huddersfield have decided the best next step for High is to leave on loan, with a move to fellow Championship side Rotherham confirmed earlier today.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Bromby explained why this could be the perfect next step for the 20-year-old.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Scott to play regular minutes in the Sky Bet Championship at a club we have a really strong relationship with. We’ve seen the work their staff have done previously with Josh Koroma and Rarmani Edmonds-Green last season, and we trust Scott to have a similarly positive experience.”

High will still face a battle to get into Paul Warne’s side, who begin their second tier season with a game against Swansea City at home tomorrow afternoon.

The verdict

This does seem like a very good move for High, as he is at the age now where he needs to be playing each week and you would expect he is closer to the XI at Rotherham rather than Huddersfield, even if the Millers do have good options in the middle of the park.

For Warne, it gives him some much-needed strength in depth and he will be pleased to get this over the line after a frustrating window so far.

Now, it’s down to High to make his mark in training as he looks to get regular game time in the upcoming season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.