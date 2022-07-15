Key Huddersfield Town figure delivers positive message as transfer confirmed

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield has revealed his delight after Yuta Nakayama joined the club on a two-year contract.

The Japanese international was available on a free transfer after his deal with Dutch top-flight side Zwolle expired, with the Terriers moving quickly to announce his arrival.

Despite his experience in the Eredivisie, most Huddersfield fans won’t know much about the new recruit but Schofield explained to the club’s media why they should be excited about what the 25-year-old has to offer.

“We’re really excited to work with Yuta, as it was clear to me very early in the recruitment process that he would be a really good fit for our group. Yuta has very good game understanding, which is no surprise given his international pedigree.

“He’s a high-quality player that we really like, and we feel will perfectly suit our defensive and attacking style of play. We saw last season that a lot of our players have good adaptability that allows us to be fluid during games and Yuta’s ability to play at centre back, left back and even in holding midfield will only add to that.”

The verdict

This seems like a shrewd signing for Huddersfield as they’re bringing in someone who has top level experience, as Schofield touches upon.

So, to get a player like that on a free transfer is a smart move and Schofield has already highlighted how Nakayama will be able to help the team in different ways because of his versatility.

It’s been a very busy summer for the Terriers and whilst there are worries about potential departures, the club do seem to be making some good signings.

