Key Huddersfield Town figure delivers Lewis O’Brien prediction amid Leeds United interest

Lewis O’Brien has had a brilliant season with Huddersfield Town this season, with the 23-year-old making 50 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers and contributing with three goals.

The midfielder has been one of the brightest sparks in the West Yorkshire side this season, and although the season ended in heartbreak by losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final O’Brien put in a great performance on the day and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

As a result of his form throughout the 2021-22 campaign, it has been reported that a number of Premier League clubs – including Leeds United, who hold a long-term interest – want to acquire the player’s services for next season and beyond.

Having played alongside O’Brien in the heart of the Huddersfield midfield for a number of years, Jonathan Hogg has praised his team-mate and believes he’s going to the very top sooner rather than later.

“His attitude is fantastic and his work ethic,” Hogg told the Yorkshire Post.

Everything about him; he’s a top kid with a bright future ahead of him.

“We know he is going to play in the Premier League.

“Whether it is with Huddersfield Town or not, he will get there. His attitude will drive him there.”

The Verdict

O’Brien has been in brilliant form this past season, and considering he is only 23-years-old, it’s hard to disagree with Hogg’s Premier League prediction for the player.

It’s clear that he’s an intelligent player with a great attitude as he is eager to play football and constantly improve his game.

He already came close to the Premier League this year with Huddersfield – although it was not to be.

However, as Hogg says, you can’t imagine that will be much of a setback for the midfielder, and it’ll only be a matter of time until we see him in the top flight – regardless of which team that’s with.

It comes as no surprise that he is already attracting interest from top clubs during this summer, and if his form continues at its high standard then you can imagine the demand for him will only increase.