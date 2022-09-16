Key Huddersfield Town figure breaks silence on Danny Schofield departure

After the disappointment of missing out on promotion to the top flight last season, Huddersfield Town have had a real struggle since Carlos Corberan resigned from his head coach role in July.

Following the Spaniard’s departure from the club and subsequent appointment at Greek giants Olympiacos, first-team coach Danny Schofield stepped up to take the job.

However, it hasn’t gone as well as the Terriers would’ve hoped and Schofield was dismissed from his duties after six losses in the first eight games of the season, leaving the club second-bottom of the Championship with just four points.

Schofield was only in charge at Huddersfield for 68 days meaning, he’s had the shortest term of any Terriers manager that hasn’t been a caretaker.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby admitted that although it wasn’t an easy decision, letting Schofield go ultimately had to happen as he told The Yorkshire Post: “This isn’t a decision that has been taken lightly, but clearly the direction we chose to follow in the summer has not worked out as we had intended.

“Danny is a good man who is rightfully well thought of by all at the club because of his contribution as Botha player and coach over a long period of time, and that will not change.

“Having given him as much time as we felt able to in order to get things right, we cannot continue losing at the rate we have.”

Bromby also set out the intentions for the club going forward now as he said: “We must get results back on track.

“I have complete confidence the players for a strong Championship squad, and that four points from our opening eight league fixtures is not an accurate reflection of the ability we have.

“The process to appoint our next permanent head coach is under way, and we are under no illusions how crucial a decision this will be – we must get it right.

“We want a top-quality coach and a leader who will get the best from our talented squad; someone capable of making the team better and developing individuals, but also aligned with our club philosophy to be brave, progressive, and not set any limitations on what is possible.”

The Verdict

Although this was Schofield’s first stint in senior management, you can’t help but feel that Huddersfield made the right decision at the right time that will help the Terriers try and resurrect their season.

Huddersfield do have some strong players in the side and although they lost key members of the squad this summer, it doesn’t mean they should be unable of getting results and still having a decent season.

The key thing for the club now though is making sure they get the next appointment right as this could be the difference between their success and struggle this season.