Key Huddersfield Town figure addresses the future of Karlan Grant ahead of January transfer window

Huddersfield Town could be set for an interesting January transfer window ahead in the New Year, with one of their key players being linked with a move away from the club.

It has previously been reported by The Sun that Karlan Grant has been attracting interest from AFC Bournemouth and Wolves as we approach the New Year.

The 22-year-old only arrived during the January transfer window of 2019, but has since hit 12 goals in his first season with the Terriers, despite them currently sitting 20th in the Championship table.

In a recent interview with the Yorkshire Post, Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley issued high-praise for Grant’s contribution this season, and labelled him as ‘a good professional’.

“Karlan is a great, great kid who has worked exceptionally hard for this football club.

“He is a good professional with a lot of ability. We are just trying to help him get better every day. That’s what we are trying to do.”

Cowley acknowledged the ambition of any player to play at the highest level possible, and hinted that the club are in talks with Grant over his future.

“We know he has ambitions. We also have as a football club. We are working together to try and realise those ambitions.

“You have your clear plans, but football is such a fluid game that it changes so quickly and you have to be able to react and be adaptable.”

Cowley also admitted that he is keen to retain the services of his key players, and was quick to state that he does want to add to his squad in the near future as well.

“It is not just about the individual, but trying to keep your key players.

“While we want to add, we certainly do not want to lose. But we are respectful of the situation.”

Grant and his Huddersfield team-mates are next in action on New Year’s Day, when they take on Stoke City in what could be a potential ‘six pointer’ for two teams that are struggling in the Championship this term.

The Verdict:

You would expect him to stick around until the end of the season at least.

Grant only joined Huddersfield in January 2019, and it’s safe to say that he’s been one of the rare bright sparks for the Terriers this season as they continue to struggle at the wrong end of the league table.

It’ll be interesting to see if Huddersfield are in a position to reject any bids for Grant in January though, as they’re almost certainly likely to remain in the Championship for next season.