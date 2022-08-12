Key Huddersfield Town duo overcome injury scare to be in contention for Stoke clash

Huddersfield Town pair Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward will be available for selection against Stoke City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

Hogg and Ward were notable senior absentees from the midweek defeat to Preston North End in the League Cup, with Danny Schofield confirming this morning that the pair had minor problems.

“They are available. They had minor issues, but they are going to be available,” Schofield told his Friday morning press conference.

Despite a heavy 4-1 defeat and Huddersfield stretching their losing run to three games at the start of 2022/23, Schofield has the boost of a near fully fit squad.

The only absentees heading into this weekend’s meeting with Stoke are Matty Pearson (foot) and David Kasumu (hamstring).

“We are pretty good to go from the players who were available for Preston,” Schofield stated. “We are fully fit from what Preston was, barring the ones that were not available (Pearson and Kasumu).”

It’s been a struggle for Huddersfield in the early exchanges of the season.

Burnley were 1-0 winners at the John Smith’s Stadium on the opening weekend, whilst Town then slipped to a second defeat the week later at Birmingham City.

Frustration amongst supporters continued to grow on Tuesday night, as Preston raced into a 4-0 lead inside an hour, eventually winning 4-1 and knocking Town out of the League Cup.

This game with Stoke starts a three-game week for Schofield’s side, who head to Norwich City midweek and then to Coventry City on Saturday 20th August.

The Verdict

Given Huddersfield’s tough start to the season, it’s important that Schofield has his key men available.

They don’t come much more important than the club captain and last season’s leading goal scorer.

Hogg has seen a lot in his time as a Huddersfield player and will be an influence on helping the club out of this start.

Ward’s goals, meanwhile, could be an obvious boost to get Town off the mark.

Thoughts? Let us know!