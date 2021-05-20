Key Huddersfield Town club figure responds when questioned over chances of signing Jordan Rhodes

Huddersfield Town chairman remained tight-lipped over the prospect of the Terriers completing a move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes.

Rhodes is looking likely to be one of the players that is going to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer with his current deal coming to an end at Hillsborough. It has been consistently reported in recent weeks that the Terriers are interested in bringing the striker back to the club this summer, as they aim to improve their attacking options for next season.

The latest report from Football Insider has suggested that Huddersfield are closing in on his signature and that he has even agreed terms on a free transfer to the Terriers. While the report also outlined that he was undergoing a medical with the Terriers. That would indicate that a deal is very near to being finalised soon.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Huddersfield Town appearances?

1 of 18 Did Theo Robinson make more than 100 appearances for Huddersfield? Yes No

However, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, via Yorkshire Live, Hodgkinson refused to confirm whether the Terriers were close to securing a deal to bring Rhodes back to the club. He did though suggest he hopes there will be signings to announce in the next month or so.

He said: “One of the things that I’ve learnt to do is not talk about players individually when it comes to ins, outs or even stories.

“I’m not going to comment on individual players, but I would like to think that before the end of June, we’ll have some announcements to make in that regard that will demonstrate the intension to strengthen our squad, not weaken it, for next season.”

The verdict

You can understand Hodgkinson wanting to be respectful of Rhodes’ situation given that he has yet to officially leave Sheffield Wednesday. However, he has not denied the potential reports that he is close to a return to the club and that does suggest that there is certainly something in the prospect of him being signed by the Terriers this summer.

Rhodes would be a good addition to the squad and if he is used in the correct way will be able to bring some much-needed goals to the team. There is the often wise sentiment that you should never return to a place where who have previously enjoyed success, but there are occasions where such moves have worked out. This could be another one of those scenarios.

Depending on the wage demands that Rhodes has, signing him on a free transfer would be very good business from a financial perspective. It should leave room in the budget for them to address the other areas of the squad that need to be improved this summer. It is therefore a move that makes a lot of sense and will hopefully be sorted and announced soon.