Key Huddersfield Town absentee confirmed ahead of Leeds United clash

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that midfielder Jonathan Hogg will not be a part of the matchday squad for the fixture against rivals Leeds United.

The midfielder limped off during Town’s 2-1 win over Bristol City last month after picking up a suspected knee injury which then ruled him out of Huddersfield’s 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic. The West Yorkshire derby appears to have come too soon for Hogg with manager Cowley confirming that he would not be available for selection.

In his pre-match press conference, Cowley said: “We’ve had a good start to the week, we’ve had some good training on the grass.

“Tomorrow will be too soon for Jonathan Hogg to come back into action unfortunately, but he’s made a lot of progress in the 10 days since it happened.”

In the absence of the experienced midfielder, Cowley has opted to play Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah in the midfield two with Lewis O’Brien. The loanee offers other dimensions to the Town midfield with his athleticism and a strong physical presence.

Hogg has played a huge role in Huddersfield’s midfield this season having made 29 appearances already this season for the Terriers. His strong work ethic and ability to organise from the centre of the park will be missed by Huddersfield in a crucial game at both ends of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Cowley and his side are far from safe with Huddersfield sitting just four points ahead of Middlesbrough who occupy the final spot in the bottom three. The Terriers face some tricky tests between now and the end of the campaign with Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion both to visit the John Smith’s Stadium in the coming months.

Following the game with county rivals Leeds, Town will play Wigan and Nottingham Forest before rounding the week off with a trip to Birmingham. Cowley will be hoping that Hogg can make an impact in these games to aid seal Huddersfield’s place in the Sky Bet Championship for next season.

The Verdict

The loss of Jonathan Hogg in the Huddersfield midfield against Leeds will no doubt come as a huge disappointment for Danny Cowley. The 31-year-old has been ever present in the Huddersfield side not just this season but ever since he arrived at the club from Watford back in 2013.

During that time, he has helped Huddersfield not only consolidate their position in the Sky Bet Championship but also he played his part in the side that won promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final in 2017. A lot of work that Hogg does in the Town midfield goes unnoticed as a lot of his game is focusing on winning the ball back and giving it to the players in the side that can cause the opposing team a few problems.

Leeds United posses a lot of quality in the centre of midfield with the workhorse Kalvin Phillips teaming up with creative forces in Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez. Hogg’s know-how of dealing with players with the creative abilities of the Leeds midfield would’ve gone a long way to Town getting a positive result from the game.