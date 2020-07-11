Key Huddersfield player reveals honest thoughts on attacking options

Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo has stated that the Terriers must improve in the attacking areas of the pitch if they’re to stay in the division. Danny Cowley’s side were defeated once more on Friday night when they went down 2-0 at home to fellow relegation rivals Luton Town. The performance was once again below standard and in the 90 minutes, Huddersfield has just one clear chance, which was missed by Karlan Grant. Toffolo has insisted that the Terriers have to now improve their output in front of goal otherwise they could face yet another relegation despite only just returning to the Championship from the Premier League. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Toffolo said: “It is three games without a goal but we are working on it and making sure we do the right preparation.

“We have got to put the ball in the box more. If we don’t do that with enough quality we can’t expect the strikers to score goals.

“We know it wasn’t good enough but to be honest I am sick of saying that.”

The Verdict

Huddersfield are in serious trouble and right now they need less talking and more action as they prepare for three cup finals to determine their fate for the rest of the campaign.

Cowley hasn’t quite improved his Terriers side and they’re in real trouble of facing a double relegation, and one that could have big financial consequences on the club.

They need to try something different in these final three games otherwise they will be a League One club. Toffolo is right when he says that the side must create more in forward positions, but at the same time they must work on their defensive organisation as they still conceded twice to Luton.