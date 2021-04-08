Key Hibernian figure makes Kevin Nisbet transfer admission following Birmingham’s January transfer bids

Birmingham City transfer target Kevin Nisbet could be leaving Hibernian this summer, with the club’s chairman admitting that the financial situation at Easter Road could lead to them cashing in.

It could lead to the Blues going back in for the 23-year-old, with Hibs rejecting all offers that came their way in January.

Hibernian brought Nisbet in in the summer from Dunfermline after scoring 18 goals in 25 Scottish Championship games, and he’s continued the scoring record at the top level north of the border, netting 12 times for Hibs.

His scoring form led to bids from Birmingham – their second offer of over £2.5 million was turned down despite Nisbet handing in a transfer request and he remained in Edinburgh.

The stance though has now changed from the club, who could be forced to make a seven-figure sale to help the cash flow.

When asked about the chances of either Nisbet or defender Ryan Porteous, who was linked with a mid-season move to Millwall, leaving at the end of the season, Hibs chairman Ron Gordon was very frank and admitted that the club could be without one of them in 2021/22.

“That could be a possibility, to be honest,” Gordon said to Sky Sports.

“It wouldn’t surprise me.

“We’re thinking about those possibilities and planning accordingly, but yes, I think one (will leave).

“I don’t anticipate more than one, but I think one could perhaps have an opportunity to move this summer.”

The Verdict

This admission from the Hibs chairman could very well see Birmingham make a move for Nisbet once again this summer.

Lee Bowyer may get a say in whether or not that bid is placed, but Nisbet will now probably be in demand from more clubs now that he’s been basically put in the shop window.

The Blues do have Sam Cosgrove, Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz and others already, but Nisbet would offer something different and supporters are probably hopeful that a move is made for the one-cap Scotland international.