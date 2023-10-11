Highlights Gillingham owner Brad Galinson is taking a methodical approach in identifying Neil Harris' replacement, vetting candidates from around the world.

The club is not rushing the decision and will rely on temporary manager Keith Millen to keep the team on track in the meantime.

The update suggests that a decision will not be made in the next few days, allowing the squad to focus on upcoming matches and continue their strong performances.

Gillingham owner Brad Galinson has revealed he is speaking to candidates from around the world as they look to identify Neil Harris’ replacement.

The Gills had a very busy summer as they prepared for their first full season under the guidance of the new owners.

After a positive start, results had dipped recently, but it was still a surprise when Harris was sacked last week, with Keith Millen placed in temporary charge, and he was in the dugout as Gillingham beat MK Dons to move to third in League Two on Saturday.

All eyes are on the owner as they look to see who is named as the permanent replacement for the ex-Millwall chief, and Galinson has taken to social media to share an update on that front.

“Process going well. Being methodical and vetting candidates from around the world. I am not rushing, this is an important long term decision, but we are confident Keith will keep us on track whilst I make the decision on who is the right person to take us forward.”

What does this mean for Gillingham?

Firstly, the fans will appreciate the update, and it’s good from Galinson to give the supporters a little insight into how the search is going.

Clearly, they are not going to be rushed into the decision, and that’s exactly the way it should be.

Gillingham are currently in the automatic promotion places, so it’s not like they are in a desperate situation where they need to make an appointment imminently to help their chances.

Plus, in Millen they have an experienced figure who has been there and done it over the years, so he will have no problem in continuing to lead the team.

The update will also excite fans as it shows the club are looking to the long-term, whilst the fact they are looking at managers across the globe shows that they are prepared to make a bold decision if the right candidate emerges.

What next for Gillingham?

The latest update from Galinson also implies that a decision isn’t going to be made in the next day or two, so that means Millen will once again be in charge for the weekend trip to Walsall.

So, the focus for the squad right now is pretty simple, as they need to continue to try and deliver strong performances, and they will be confident after beating MK Dons last time out.

The fact the side have won means there’s less pressure on the owners to get a new boss in straight away, and they will no doubt be looking to narrow down the list of realistic candidates in the next few days.

Ultimately, as Galinson outlines, this is a decision that Gillingham will hope benefits the club in the years to come, so it’s one that they need to get right.

They have aims of winning promotion, but it’s also about putting in place a long-term project that moves Gillingham forward in the way the owner wants.

It will be interesting to see who does get the job, but, right now, the focus is only on the weekend fixture.