Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has revealed that bringing Milot Rashica back to the club is a priority after his successful loan spell in Turkey.

Will Galatasaray sign Milot Rashica?

The attacker was a high-profile signing for the Canaries when they were in the Premier League, but Rashica struggled to adapt to English football, managing just one top-flight goal as the side were relegated.

Given his pedigree, a move always seemed likely after relegation, and that proved to be the case, as Rashica joined Galatasaray on loan for the current campaign.

And, it’s a move that has worked out very well, with the former Werder Bremen man making 26 appearances for the Istanbul giants as they won the Super Lig.

That potentially brings Champions League football to the club next season, and Buruk explained to Bein Sports that he is keen on making Rashica part of his squad moving forward, as he urged the club to reach an agreement with Norwich for the 26-year-old.

“We want to add loan players such as Icardi and Rashica to the squad again. They are our first goals. European matches start very early. We need to be there with a good squad. We need to train the transfers there quickly. One of the biggest problems is that the pre-qualifiers are played before a squad is formed. We don't want to experience this. We have to start with the most ready squad so that we can pass the qualifying rounds.”

Rashica still has two years left to run on his contract at Carrow Road.

Norwich summer transfer plans

The Yellows have already been busy in the transfer window, bringing in three good signings with Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy arriving, all on frees. But, it’s no secret that they will need to make a few sales in the coming weeks, and Rashica is the obvious one.

In truth, Buruk’s comments here probably won’t do Norwich any harm, because he is making it clear to his board that he wants Rashica signed, but he is also pushing for them to get it done as quickly as possible. So, it’s all on Galatasaray really as they look to bring him to the club on a permanent basis, which is something the player will want as well.

Ultimately, it’s going to be all down to the money, but with Norwich willing sellers, Galatasaray keen on the player, and Rashica open to the move, you would expect an agreement will be reached, which will give David Wagner a bit more freedom as he looks to bring more players in during the window.