Key Fulham figure sends passionate message as Championship title secured with emphatic win

Fulham owner Tony Khan heaped praise on Marco Silva and the squad after they won the Championship thanks to a 7-0 victory against Luton Town at Craven Cottage.

The Londoners secured promotion a few weeks ago but they still had work to do to secure the title. But, they went into the game against the Hatters knowing a positive result would see them lift the trophy in front of their own fans, and that’s exactly what happened.

Silva’s side ran riot, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring twice to break the modern day record of goals in the second tier in one season, as he made it 43 for the campaign.

So, it was a brilliant night for all connected to the club and Khan took to Twitter to reveal his delight and pride at what has been a memorable year.

“Thank you to you Fulham supporters around the world, + thank you and congratulations to our squad and to Marco + the entire Fulham staff, tonight’s a great night because all of you worked together to ensure Fulham FC are the EFL Championship 2021-22 CHAMPIONS! Come on Fulham!”

The verdict

This was the perfect way to cap off a remarkable season, with Fulham putting on another superb attacking display and they got to lift the trophy in front of their support.

Whilst they have a great squad, the work Silva has done can’t be underestimated as he has ensured everyone has bought into his ideas and he has got key men, like Mitrovic, firing.

As well as that, Khan and key figures at the club deserve credit, because they identified the Portuguese coach and backed him to build a side that has been able to run away with the league.

