Key Fulham figure linked with somewhat surprising summer exit

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly weighing up a move for Fulham manager Scott Parker ahead of the 2020/21 season in the Championship according to The Sun.

The Cherries are searching for a new manager after Eddie Howe left his role in charge of the club, after they were relegated from the Premier League after a forgetful season this term.

It seems as though the club are wasting no time in searching for a replacement for Howe ahead of the new league campaign, and they have Parker as one of their managerial targets.

It is also claimed by The Sun that Parker has a good relationship with Bournemouth’s technical director Richard Hughes.

But any potential deal is dependent on whether Fulham are to win promotion into the Premier League on Tuesday evening, when they take on Brentford in the Championship play-off final.

It’s set to be a closely-fought battle at Wembley between the two London-based teams, as they battle it out for a place in the Premier League next season.

Parker guided Fulham to a fourth-place finish in the Championship, and will be eager to cap off an impressive season to date with promotion.

The Verdict:

I think he’ll want to stick with Fulham.

Parker has done well with the Cottagers, and surely he’d want to finish the project he started with them, even if they are to miss out on promotion into the Premier League on Tuesday against Brentford.

AFC Bournemouth are set for an interesting summer ahead, as they look to rebuild their squad ahead of life back in the Championship.

I think Parker would do a steady job with AFC Bournemouth, but I can’t see the move happening, as I think Fulham will beat Brentford in the play-off final.