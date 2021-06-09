Key Fulham figure issues statement ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Fulham will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Scott Parker.

The Cottagers showed glimpses of their qualities in the 2020/21 season, but their efforts weren’t quite enough, as they were relegated back into the Championship after just one season in the top-flight.

They’ll fancy their chances of a swift return back into the Premier League if they can keep their key players at Craven Cottage, in what could potentially be an interesting summer transfer window ahead.

Scott Parker’s future also remains somewhat ‘up in the air’ at this moment in time, with the Fulham boss being linked with the managerial vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

In a statement on the club’s official website, the club’s Chairman Shahid Khan issued an update and his thoughts heading into the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

“As your Chairman, I am fully committed to that goal and am confident that we will be successful in our mission.

“Above all, it will be wonderful to return to Craven Cottage to celebrate matchdays with the Fulham Faithful. The passion in the stands and sense of belonging is one of the best things about Fulham Football Club, and we missed it terribly last season during a campaign when we needed it the most. But that changes soon, and I can’t wait to experience it again with you and your fellow Fulham supporters, who are the most loyal and dedicated fans in the world.

“Building for the future, on and off the pitch, is a priority today and always. In that spirit, the development of the wonderful new Fulham Pier will be a game-changer for the Club and neighbourhood alike, and a strong testament to our ambition to be the best in everything we do. I thank you for your patience and support as we near the full completion of the stand and its many amenities on the banks of the River Thames in 2022.

“Until then, we have much to look forward to as we embark upon a season in the Sky Bet Championship with everything to play for. Your unwavering dedication is never underestimated, always appreciated, and much-needed as we share this journey in 2021/22. I hope you will join us every step of the way.”

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see some supporters voice their frustrations over this statement.

The Craven Cottage faithful will be wanting to see their side win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term, and stability is certainly needed over the summer, both on and off the pitch.

To be honest, it doesn’t come across as much of an update from Khan, as most of this update is what would have been expected from him heading into the new league campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see how the club’s supporters react to his recent comments.