Key Fulham figure delivers transfer update that may interest Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and QPR

Scott Parker has revealed that he’ll hold talks with the Fulham players who have spent time away on loan this season.

With the Whites challenging to avoid relegation from the Premier League, the Whites allowed a number of players to head out on short-term deals including Stefan Johansen to QPR, Anthony Knockaert to Nottingham Forest, Neeskens Kebano to Middlesbrough and Alfie Mawson to Bristol City.

It remains to be seen whether these four clubs would be interested in renewing their moves for the Fulham players, but with the quartet all still under contract at Craven Cottage it means that the West London side hold all of the cards with regards to their futures.

Parker will need to assess who he wants in his squad as Fulham look to challenge for promotion next term, but when discussing his loan players. he says that he’ll be having conversations to see who ‘wants to face the battle’.

As quoted by West London Sport, Parker said: “First and foremost, you want players here who are hungry and want to face the battle that will be next year.”

Asked about the futures of Stefan Johansen, Anthony Knockaert and Alfie Mawson, Parker added: “They’re conversations that we’ll have with them players who are out on loan. They’re our players and they are under contract.

“We need to work out what exactly is the best way to go. That’s a process that will take place in due course.”

The verdict

Fulham have had some really talented players out on loan this season.

First team opportunities have been hard to come by but that has largely been due to the quality of those who were brought in to Craven Cottage.

With the club back in the Championship it means that the four players mentioned could now have a good chance of re-establishing themselves in Scott Parker’s first team plans – after all, all four players know the league like the back of their hands.

Whether Fulham will look to keep the players, however, remains to be seen as it could be the ideal chance to try and cash in.