Key financial figures at Sunderland revealed

The latest financial figures for the year ending 31st July, 2019 have been released concerning Sunderland and the headline figure is a profit of £9m.

The Black Cats are waiting for new owners to come in and take over from Stewart Donald but with the way 2020 has been there has been little progress in the way of that.

Indeed, we’ve seen recent rumours concerning William Storey has a prospective owner but little more has really come from that right now, and instead, we’re focusing on the latest figures up to this date last year.

James Hunter shared the key numbers on Twitter:

#safc's accounts for year ending July 31, 2019 released – Turnover down £5m to £59m

– Profit £9m (compared to £20m loss the year before)

– Wages down to £27m from £47m — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) July 31, 2020

Before explaining this profit was likely before a loan was granted to the club after a fan asked on social media:

Still reading the details, but think the loan came after these accounts. They only run to the end of July 2019. #safc https://t.co/loKHUsUVds — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) July 31, 2020

The Verdict

Seeing a profit being turned and wages slashed are at least two decent figures to look at in isolation.

In terms of the latter, you can expect that figure to be even less by this point but we won’t know until this time next year.

Sunderland are facing another season in League One, though, and with that and talk of a wage cap coming in to the third tier, it would be no surprise to see their wages continue to decrease in the near future.