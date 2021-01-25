Key financial details emerge as Derby County and Huddersfield Town shake on transfer

Huddersfield Town have had any up-front fee for the signing of Duane Holmes wavered, it has been reported by The Athletic.

This morning, Holmes has returned to Huddersfield, who he started his career with.

That brings to an end his two-and-a-half year stint with Derby County across the Championship, with Wayne Rooney’s permanent appointment as the club’s manager seeing Holmes fall firmly out of the picture.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Huddersfield stating that any fee will remain undisclosed.

However, The Athletic report differently, stating how there will be no up-front fee paid for the midfielder. Instead, Derby will receive small, incentive-based triggers if they are met during Holmes’ contract at Huddersfield.

Holmes had entered the final six months of his deal at Derby, having made 83 appearances for the Rams and scored six goals for the club.

Between stints at Huddersfield and Derby, Holmes was on the books at Scunthorpe United.

The Verdict

Given Holmes’ deal at Derby was running down and he wasn’t in the club’s plans, this perhaps makes sense.

At 26, he’s got plenty of time to improve still and really allow his career at Huddersfield to take off.

That could land Derby further financial boosts in the future.

In terms of Huddersfield, it represents very good business at a financially difficult time.

