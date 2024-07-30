Highlights Norwich City pay £1.5m for Ben Chrisene from Aston Villa as they continue to strengthen their team's defense.

Norwich City have paid around £1.5m for left-back Ben Chrisene after he completed a permanent transfer from Aston Villa.

The Canaries have been looking to strengthen the left side of their defence after both Sam McCallum and Dimitris Giannoulis left Carrow Road earlier this summer.

And, progress was made on that front on Tuesday, as Norwich announced the arrival of Chrisene on a four-year deal from the Premier League side.

As is often the case in today’s game, the Norfolk outfit didn’t share the fee they had paid for the 20-year-old, who started out at Exeter City.

However, journalist Nick Mashiter has provided more information on the deal, as he confirmed that they had paid £1.5m for the youngster.

Ben Chrisene deal could be a bargain for Norwich City

Chrisene was very highly-rated when he came through the ranks at Exeter, and his potential was evident by the fact he featured in the first-team as a teenager.

He would then move to Villa, but he understandably had to leave on loan to get game time, with Chrisene spending the 2022/23 season with Kilmarnock, but injury restricted him to just 13 appearances in the Scottish top-flight.

Another temporary switch was sorted in January of this year, with Chrisene joining Blackburn, and he played 16 times in the Championship as they survived on the final day thanks to a win over title winners Leicester City.

So, the Canaries are getting a player that knows what this league is about, even if he only spent a few months at Ewood Park.

Ben Chrisene's Championship Stats at Blackburn 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 16 Starts 7 Touches per game 34.7 Pass accuracy 75% Clean sheets 2 Tackles per game 2.0 Balls recovered per game 2.7 Dribbled past per game 0.6 Duels won 51%

But, that will have convinced the recruitment team at Carrow Road that he is capable of making an impact in the second tier in the years to come.

At £1.5m, this is a relatively low-risk move in the modern game, and if Chrisene develops in the way that figures at the club hope he will, then he could potentially rise in value quite considerably.

Of course, like all youngsters, there are areas of his game that need to improve, but that is sure to come in time, and Chrisene will hope that the coaching of Johannes Thorup on a day-to-day basis will also make a difference.

Ben Chrisene will see this as a great opportunity at Norwich City

You would expect Norwich to be in the market for one more left-back this summer, so Chrisene will have competition for his place.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that he is going to be involved in the first-team, and he will hope to win a place in the best XI of the new boss.

He had a taste of the Championship last season, and playing in a better Norwich side could allow him to flourish.

So, it’s a great chance for him to really get his career going, and it will be interesting to see how this fee is viewed in a few years' time.

Norwich start their Championship campaign at Oxford United on August 10.