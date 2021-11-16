Key financial detail emerges around Sheffield United’s agreement with Arsenal for Aaron Ramsdale

Sheffield United will not benefit financially from Aaron Ramsdale’s full England debut last night, with the add-ons and incentives included in the deal to take him to Arsenal in the summer purely based on club level.

Ramsdale was handed his first England appearance last night after impressing in the Premier League following his switch from Sheffield United to Arsenal.

He featured for 90 minutes as England qualified for the World Cup in Qatar next year following a thumping 10-0 victory.

The Sheffield Star explain how Sheffield United will not benefit financially from Ramsdale’s England debut, despite the agreement that took him to Arsenal in the summer containing a number of different clauses.

It’s explained that the deal to take Ramsdale to North London cost £24m, with a number of add-ons and incentives included based on development at club level.

Ramsdale has already established himself as first choice at club level, featuring on eight occasions and helping to put the Gunners’ Premier League season back on track.

After the 23-year-old’s departure, Sheffield United have struggled adapting to life back in the Championship.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side sit 18th in the table, enduring contrasting fortune to Fulham and West Brom, who were relegated from the Premier League alongside the Blades last season. They currently sit second and third.

The Verdict

Although this isn’t offering Sheffield United a financial boost right now, it’s a roundabout way of telling them that future payments will be heading their way.

Ramsdale has improved drastically in the last 12 months and the fact he’s now an England international tells you his career is only going one way.

That’s on the international stage, but also at club level, which will see Sheffield United benefit.

